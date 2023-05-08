Succession season 4 episode 8 promo: Who will win the election?

Based on what we saw in the Succession season 4 episode 8 promo, there is one word we would use to describe the story ahead: Chaos.

So who is going to win the election? Well, there are a few key contenders here. On one level, you have Jimenez, who seems to be the choice of Shiv. Meanwhile, we already know that Roman is very much in the thick of things with Mencken, who has close ties to ATN as a whole.

Election night coverage is critical for any news network, and this is what makes episode 8 one of the most important ones for Tom that we have ever seen. He needs to make sure the ship runs smoothly, and that there is at least a pretense of equal coverage for all. Ratings could be through the roof, so how do you manage that? What is the best way to go about that?

Are we ever going to be getting to the funeral?

Well, let’s just say that it’s coming before the series finale, and of course, we tend to think that there are some emotional moments that are going to come with that … or at least however emotional you’re going to see within a show like this. There is still that underlying cynicism that will still be a part of the show, and there is no denying that.

Now, let’s just cross our fingers and hope that these final episodes deliver. The election is of course important to the world of the show, but perhaps more than that, we need to figure out who is going to be running the company at the tail end of things.

What do you most want to see on Succession season 4 episode 8, based on the promo?

