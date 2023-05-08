Succession season 4 episode 8: ‘America Decides’ & election night

Next week on HBO you are going to have a chance to see Succession season 4 episode 8 arrive. So what can we say right now? Well, for starters, this is the story you’ve been waiting for!

At the center of “America Decides” is election night, which we have been building towards with Mencken, Connor, and other characters for most of the seasons. It is a pivotal event that could alter the entire course of the future — and, of course, there could be a few other surprises that you see play out before it ends. The future of more than just Waystar Royco is at stake here, but we know through watching the show already that the company has some pretty darn specific political ties.

Curious to get a few more details now about the future? Then check out the Succession season 4 episode 8 synopsis below…

On election night, Tom tries to manage an increasingly chaotic newsroom, while Kendall, Shiv, and Roman spar over the consequences of the result – for themselves, the company, and the country.

The crazy thing is knowing that there are only two episodes after this one airs, and just think for a moment of all the crazy stuff that may need to be resolved in some of that. Let’s just go ahead and say now that we’re 100% not ready for this show to end, but we do think there are going to be so many different interesting/crazy twists ahead. We can’t wait to see how at least a good chunk of this is going to play out over time.

Also, does anyone else think that the central Roy trio may be completely hopeless of getting anything that they want by the end of all this? It certainly seems possible, at least for the time being here.

