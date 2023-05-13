Chicago PD season 11 still on NBC fall schedule; will it last?

As we get prepared for all sorts of great fall TV, we know the status of Chicago PD season 11 and a handful of other shows is fluid, at least to a certain degree. So is it going to stay that way forever? Well, let’s just say that there are a few different things worth getting into here.

For starters, let’s begin by noting where things currently are as the police drama is currently set once more for Wednesday nights at 10:00 p.m. Eastern. This is notable this year in particular for a couple of different reasons.

1. Once upon a time, there were some significant rumors that the entirety of the 10:00 lineup across the board was going to be pushed off by NBC. It is still something that they could consider for the 2024-25 schedule, but that’s not something to worry about right now.

2. As a lot of diehard TV fans know at the moment, there is a writers’ strike underway! Depending on how long that lasts, there is a chance that a lot of shows could be off the air well into the fall or even later.

In this particular case

We would say to view the show’s current spot on the schedule as tentative, at least for the time being. NBC clearly wants Chicago PD season 11 and the rest of the One Chicago franchise back in the fall, but how can you bank on anything at the moment. There is still a pretty tentative nature to everything, and the biggest advice that we can offer right now is to exercise a little bit of patience. At the end of the day, we’ll have to hope that the writers get paid what they deserve and from there, we can see a schedule that feels at least a certain degree of normal.

