Chicago PD season 10 episode 21 spoilers: Last before finale

As we prepare for Chicago PD season 10 episode 21 over at NBC next week, what is there to be excited and/or worried about?

Well, the title itself in “New Life” has a reasonable amount of questions attached to it. What does it mean? Well, it seems like it is going to be tied in some way to what happens to Torres, who has gone through a LOT over the course of his life. Unfortunately, this could be one of those stories where a lot of this comes back to the surface.

To get a few more updates on what lies ahead, check out the Chicago PD season 10 episode 21 synopsis with other updates on what lies ahead:

05/17/2023 (10:00PM – 11:00PM) (Wednesday) : Torres finds himself in the midst of a murder case that hits close to home and threatens to expose his troubled past. As he struggles to reconcile his old life with his new one, Voight keeps a watchful eye. TV-14

Of course, we are anticipating a number of twists and turns throughout this, and maybe also a tease or two that is going to set up the upcoming finale. That is where a lot of major cards could be on the table, and we do think that we’re going to be some shocking stuff when it comes to Ruzek there. At least we know that there is a season 11 down the road, right? That tends to make things a little bit easier … does it?

What is Voight watching out for?

Well, we tend to think that there are a lot of questions out there all about whether or not he will keep him on the straight and narrow. Voight is more of a “do what I say, not what I do” sort of leader — is that ever going to change?

