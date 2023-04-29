Chicago PD season 10 finale spoilers: An ‘unprecedented’ crisis?

Sure, we may not be seeing the Chicago PD season 10 finale arrive on NBC still for a handful of weeks, but why wait to start teasing?

For anyone out there who is curious, let’s just say that we’re entering an enormous chapter for the crime drama. We’ve seen the writers execute some big swings here, whether it be removing characters or delivering huge cliffhangers. At this point, who knows precisely what they will be plotting this time around? Because there is already a season 11 renewal confirmed, nobody has to sit out there wondering whether or not we’re going to get more of the story.

With this in mind, let’s just get to sharing the details. According to a new report coming in from TVLine, the title for the Chicago PD season 10 finale is titled “A Better Place.” Want to know more? Then all you have to do is look below:

As Richard Beck’s timeline for a deadly attack moves up and Samantha panics, Ruzek and the team scramble to get ahead of unprecedented disaster.

So based solely on this, it does appear as though this finale is going to be Ruzek-centric and when the dust settles, isn’t that an exciting thing? Last season’s was very much a spotlight for Burgess and Voight in a lot of ways, and we like that so many different characters can get their own moments in the sun.

Of course, just based on the “unprecedented disaster” part of this, we do tend to think that we are setting the stage for some really incredible / worrisome stuff. We know that this franchise loves itself some cliffhangers, so we really shouldn’t be all that surprised that they would do something like this here. Now, we just have to hope that the next few installments all build to this is interesting ways.

Related – Get more news on another big Chicago PD episode

What do you think we are going to see over the Chicago PD season 10 finale?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, be sure to come back for some other updates down the road.

(Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







