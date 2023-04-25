Chicago PD season 10 episode 20 spoilers: Upton’s life on the line!

Before we get around to Chicago PD season 10 episode 20 airing on May 10, we should get ahead of its central story. You should be very worried about Hailey Upton entering this hour.

Is Tracy Spiridakos’ character going to be in danger? Well, all early evidence seems to suggest so! Just go ahead and check out the full Chicago PD season 10 episode 20 synopsis below:

05/10/2023 (10:00PM – 11:00PM) (Wednesday) : Upton is unwittingly drawn into a deadly betrayal and finds herself in a fight for her life. With minimal leads, Voight and the team scramble to find her before it’s too late.

We do wonder at what point Upton is going to be able to catch a break. Just remember what’s transpired with this character already! She’s already seen Halstead leave and extend his time working with the Army, and that’s before that harrowing storyline unfolded with Sean O’Neal. We’re in a spot at this point where something terrible seems to be happening for her at almost all times, and we’d honestly just love for her to have a moment where she can sit back, relax, and have a drink or two with friends. Maybe that will happen at the end of the season … provided she makes it out of this hour okay.

Let’s just put it this way: We don’t want to lose Jesse Lee Soffer and Tracy as series regulars within the span of a single hour! Isn’t that almost too much to take? We certainly think so, at least for the time being.

On the other side of this episode of Chicago PD, there are two more coming before we’re into the longer summer hiatus. We know that there is a season 11 coming, but there is no clear indication right now as to when that will premiere.

