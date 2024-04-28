Chicago Fire season 12 finale: Big cliffhanger ahead?

In just a matter of weeks, you are going to have a chance to see the Chicago Fire season 12 finale over on NBC. Are you ready for it?

Well, for us, let’s just start things off here by saying that emotionally, we’re not too sure that we are. After all, this is a show that is known for delivering devastating blows at the end of some of its seasons, and why would we think that we’re about to be getting anything different? The simple answer is that we shouldn’t.

At the time of this writing, the powers-that-be at the network are keeping details about this episode under wraps. Yet, it’s been clear for a while that there would be a season 13, meaning that there was likely no pressure to tie up every loose end under the summer.

The most effective cliffhangers with this show over the years are pretty simple: The ones where a major character or characters are left in peril. This is what we’re predicting at the moment, largely because few other things make a whole lot of sense. The only other thing that the writers could do is create some sort of ending where it seems like someone is going to leave through less-deadly means — take a new job offer, for example. It wouldn’t be a shock if Severide is at the center of this, largely because of the uncertainty that seems to always exist around Taylor Kinney’s status on the show these days.

One way or another, we are ready to accept a potential cliffhanger here. If that doesn’t happen, let’s just say that we would be pleasantly surprised at the end of the day. Odds are, you will have at least a few more details about the finale over the next couple of weeks.

Related – Get some more Chicago Fire season 12 news, including some scoop at the near future

What do you most want to see entering the Chicago Fire season 12 finale?

Are you expecting some sort of big-time cliffhanger? Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back for other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







