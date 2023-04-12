Is Chicago PD new tonight on NBC? If you are excited to check out season 10 episode 19, we more than understand. How can you not? There are a number of interesting developments on the show right now. We recently saw Burgess and Ruzek get back together and as joyous of an occasion as that was, there is definitely drama elsewhere. Just think for a moment about what we saw when it comes to Atwater’s father in the episode 19 preview!

Now, let’s just go ahead and get the bad news out of the way: There is no new episode on the air tonight. We’d love for it to be so, but the entire franchise is off for the next few weeks. The plan at the moment is to see all three of these shows back when we get around to Wednesday, May 3, and that is when you’ll see the path form more that brings us to the finale.

For those wondering, there are four episodes left in the season and over the course of them, there is absolutely a lot of stuff we are excited to see. Will there be drama? We’re absolutely thinking there will, just as there is also going to be at least one or two stories that carry over continuously.

In the end, we at least know where so much of this is going at the moment — an epic finale set for late May. At least one or two major stories are coming to a head.

Is there going to be a big cliffhanger?

At the moment, we’d say that the answer here is “most likely,” largely because it hard to envision another scenario at the end of the road here. Just think about the sort of show that we’ve had here historically!

(Photo: NBC.)

