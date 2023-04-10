Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, Chicago PD all renewed at NBC

While it may not come as a huge surprise, it is thankfully now official: Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, and Chicago PD are all coming back. NBC has renewed the entire One Chicago franchise for another set of episodes, and that means we’ll get a season 9, season 12, and season 11 for these three shows, respectively.

Are we surprised that there isn’t a multi-season order for the shows right now? In a way yes, since we’ve had that before. However, this is where we remind you that there are reports that NBC is considering getting rid of 10:00 p.m. Eastern programming as soon as the 2024-25 season. The powers-that-be may be waiting to see what happens there before they make any big move or sweeping change about the long-term future here.

In a statement, here is some of what executive producer Dick Wolf had to say on the subject of these shows coming back:

“I’m pleased to continue my four-decade relationship with Universal Television and NBC … All six shows being picked up again is the ultimate accolade to our incredible casts, producers and writers. I’d also like to thank our loyal fans who have kept our NBC shows on the air for what will be a cumulative 84 seasons.”

So when will these three return?

There is no specific premiere date as of yet and in the past, we would say that it’s almost a sure thing that we’d have them around at some point in the fall. However, a potential writers’ strike could complicate things depending on if it happens (there’s been plenty of speculation) and how long it could last. It’s something to at the very least, keep in mind.

We could at least learn as early as next month if NBC is planning to have the three shows around for the fall. This whole situation does complicate upfronts.

(Photo: NBC.)

