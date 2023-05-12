Magnum PI season 6: What does season 5 return date mean?

For those who missed the news earlier, it does look as though we will be waiting a little while longer to see Magnum PI season 5 return. With that being said, what does the show being on hold until midseason 2024 (later than expected) mean for a potential season 6? We have heard a lot of people wondering about this over the past few hours, and we understand. There is a real investment in both these characters and also this world. Why wouldn’t you want more from them?

Ultimately, we should note that nothing has been confirmed here first and foremost. The folks at NBC have not said all that much as of yet when it comes to their plans for the future, and that may be the case for the relatively near future. With the writers’ strike underway at present, there is less pressure to announce a renewal since work could not even begin on scripts. We know that there are questions about cast contracts and the like, but we would not draw any major conclusions on that as of yet.

What we are trying to say at present is simply this: We don’t think that there is necessarily some big correlation between when the show returns and whether or not it comes back for more episodes. NBC could film season 6 really far in advance, and then just save those episodes for some point down the road. They wouldn’t be the first network to do this! History was famous for doing this with Vikings. We do think that this is something that they could consider if the like the Jay Hernandez – Perdita Weeks show on Sunday nights after the Super Bowl.

The biggest message that we want to get across here is simply this: The midseason premiere does not have to mean anything in regards to whether or not we’re getting more seasons. Also, we still don’t think it’s impossible that the show gets bumped up. NBC’s current schedule feels dependent on the strike coming to a close at a certain point in time. We have to see still if that happens.

Rest assured, we will have more updates as they surface, but things may be quiet for a few months.

Related – Read more about the midseason return date

Are you still feeling optimistic about a Magnum PI season 6 at NBC?

Share right away in the comments! After you do just that, be sure to also come back around for other updates.

(Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







