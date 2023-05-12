Magnum PI season 5 episode 11 not on NBC fall schedule, for now

NBC this morning revealed quite a surprise to Magnum PI fans … just not the one that so many of us were expecting. After all, why isn’t the Jay Hernandez – Perdita Weeks series on their fall schedule?

For a good period of time now, there had been suggestions that we were going to be seeing this happen and because of that, it is rather curious to see the show missing in action. The plan instead, at least for now, could be leaving the show off until February again, on the other side of the NFL season.

However, we would go ahead and remind you of this: NBC’s schedule right now feels rather tentative. Our thinking is that the network has put this out in the event that the writers’ strike does not go on for a lengthy amount of time — and hopefully, the writers do get the deal that they deserve for all of their hard work. If things go on for a while, things could change.

Obviously, we wanted to see Magnum PI back this fall, and we were already projecting possible timeslots and various scenarios for it. It is a disappointment that the show is not there. However, we at least do know that there is a midseason timeslot that works rather well for it!

As for whether or not this long wait impacts a season 6…

That remains to be seen. We don’t think the network is probably rushing to announce more episodes with the information we have now. Also, with the strike ongoing, it’s not as though writers could head off and start putting together more episodes anyway. For the time being, the most important thing is that the cast and producers seem to be excited about the idea of doing more, and we will just have to wait and see if that happens.

