Magnum PI season 5 episode 11: When to expect further details

Magnum PI season 5 episode 11 is coming to NBC presumably this fall — and of course, there’s a lot to look forward to!

Just in case you needed a quick refresher of events, the end of the first half of this season featured life-and-death crises for most of the cast, and TC’s life may forever be changed as a result. His recovery could be one of several important storylines as we get into the second part of this season, which may also include Magnum and Higgins progressing in their relationship after things start to become a little bit more serious.

There are ten more episodes left in this season — so how much longer are we going to be waiting to learn more about the story? We’ve already said that as soon as next week, we could learn the timeslot for the Jay Hernandez – Perdita Weeks show. Following that, it is our hope that in the summer, we will get an exact return date.

As for a promo, synopsis, or other stuff referring directly to the episodes themselves, we will likely be stuck waiting a little while longer. So just how long are we talking about here? Let’s just say that we’ll be grateful if we are starting to get more insight around the end of August or the start of September.

Remember that traditionally, network TV is not super-aggressive promoting their fall lineup until a little later in the summer, mostly because they have a lot of other stuff to hype up before that! This year could be even more atypical because of the WGA strike; we know that season 5 has already been filmed, and because of that, these episodes could be extremely important over the next several months. Let’s just hope that they are every bit as fun and escapist as we got for the first half of the season.

