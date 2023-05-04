Magnum PI season 6: How does current strike impact renewal?

There are a lot of questions out there about the long-term future of Magnum PI but today, let’s tackle one that we’ve received multiple times. How much does the current writers’ strike across the industry impact the future of the show? Does it?

First and foremost, let’s make our stance on the matter clear: Without great writing, this industry collapses. The requests that are out there from the WGA are fair and reasonable, and we hope that the right deal gets done in the near future. With that being said, if it takes a long time, so be it.

For fans of Magnum PI, the good news in the short-term is that there is a lot more good stuff still slated to air regardless of everything that happens behind the scenes. The final ten episodes of season 5 have already been filmed, and the expectation (not confirmed) is that they will air this fall. NBC may need that programming even more if the strike continues for months; they may only have so much in the way of new scripted content to share.

So what about season 6? Well, depending on how like the strike lasts, there could be an impact there. We’ve heard that there is optimism about another batch of episodes, but there is no pressure for news to come out right away. Even if a renewal is announced over the next few weeks, the writers’ room needs to open a considerable amount of time before production can kick off. Who knows when that can happen?

If there any silver lining as a viewer…

Even if production starts later in the year than it did for season 5 (which could happen in the event of a prolonged strike), there is still a great chance that it could premiere in the same February 2024 time-frame. This isn’t something to worry about right now.

For now, let’s just say that we want to see a deal get done, for a ton of reasons beyond just the show. Everyone who loves Magnum PI knows how much the writers put into every single episode.

Do you think we will get more news on Magnum PI season 6 before the start of the summer?

