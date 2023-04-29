Magnum PI season 5 episode 11 return date: Earliest possible start

What is the earliest possible Magnum PI season 5 episode 11 return date at NBC, based on the info we have?

Given that we are now in the midst of a painful hiatus, we know that it’s nice to have these little milestones and moments to look forward to. Getting the Jay Hernandez show back will be huge, but we have to get there first! For now, we can anticipate and start to circle dates on the calendar.

Based on the information that has floated around out there so far, Magnum PI is most likely set to be a part of NBC’s fall schedule. Regardless of if there is a writers’ strike and how much that impacts other programming, it just makes a certain degree of sense. We’ve even suggested a couple of timeslots, whether it be Tuesday nights alongside La Brea (which started production early, in the event of a strike) or Friday nights, where it aired back on CBS. (Because of the NFL, Sundays are off the table in the fall.)

So if there are two weeks that we would look at right now for a possible return, it is the week of September 18 and the week of September 25. If Magnum PI lands on a Tuesday, for example, it could air starting on September 19 or September 26. We do think it’s pretty important that the show does air that early in the fall, at least if the goal is airing the rest of season 5 before Christmas. That frees up space for NBC to do other things in the new year — or, air a season 6 if that gets renewed over the summer.

We’ve noted that come the middle of next month, we could at least know what timeslot NBC is thinking about for the remaining episodes. Unfortunately, we could be waiting until summer for a more precise premiere date. Is that frustrating? Absolutely, but it’s a simple matter of how they choose to do business much of the time. NBC has a specific way in which they choose to ramp up promotion.

Related – Get some more news now on Magnum PI season 5, including big questions for Magnum and Higgins

What do you think the earliest return date could be for Magnum PI season 5 episode 11?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, come back for some other updates down the road.

(Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







