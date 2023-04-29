Magnum PI season 5 episode 11: The Magnum, Higgins questions

There is a good chance that you are aware of this already, but as always, it’s worth repeating: We will be waiting a while to see Magnum PI season 5 episode 11. Yet, a TV hiatus doesn’t mean a hiatus from discussing the show here!

To be specific, we feel like it’s a good time to discuss the future of Magnum and Higgins a little bit further. Their relationship is going strong after the first half of the season, but where will things go now? What are some of the key questions? It definitely feels like the perfect time to dive into this, so what are we waiting for? Without further ado, all you have to do is look below…

Will they think about a proposal? – Maybe, but we still think this is either a finale or a season 6 story that the writers have no interest in rushing.

What about their long-term future? – Absolutely. We anticipate a lot of people wondering if they want to keep doing their current job for decades, or living at Robin’s Nest. Is being at Robin Masters’ estate the perfect place for them?

Do they need to make more time for themselves? – Hey, they do spend so much time trying to help other people!

Will family get more involved? – We know that the two each have their chosen family, but there could be some other characters out there who come into the fold in due time.

Of course, there are even more questions to wonder about this, but the reality of things for the two of them entering the next part of the season is pretty simple: They are in a spot now where things are going to start to get serious. That means more important conversations will need to be had. The honeymoon phase doesn’t have to go away, but some emotional components of the relationship need to evolve.

Hopefully, the second half of season 5 premieres this fall and we have a chance to check all of that out…

Related – Do you want to see more air date and timeslot talk for Magnum PI season 5?

What sort of big questions do you have for Magnum and Higgins entering Magnum PI season 5 episode 11?

Be sure to let us know in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back — there are so many other great updates coming your way.

(Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







