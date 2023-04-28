Magnum PI season 5 episode 11 air date, timeslot talk

We know that we’ve discussed possible air dates in the past for Magnum PI season 5 episode 11, but let’s put a spin on it today. After all, let’s talk timeslots! When exactly could Jay Hernandez and the rest of the cast be back on NBC?

At this given moment in time, we know that Sunday nights are going to be off the table for the show thanks to the NFL — provided that it still ends up in the fall. (We suppose that there are still some variables at play here.) Meanwhile, some other nights already seem to be taken care of, as well. For the time being, our feeling here is that Mondays will feature The Voice and Quantum Leap, and regardless of if there is a writers’ strike or not, we’re not sure we see NBC deviating from their Dick Wolf lineup on Wednesdays and Thursdays. Even repeats for these shows draw decent ratings, and the only reason we could see them changing something there is if the strike goes on for a long time.

From our vantage point, there are really just two scenarios that make a lot of sense here.

Tuesday nights, following The Voice and before La Brea – This would give Magnum PI a really solid lead-in, and we’ve seen NBC in the past do hour-long versions of the singing show here. This would be a similar lineup to this past fall, with La Brea (which has already started filming) going back an hour and taking the place of New Amsterdam.

Friday nights – Magnum PI is certainly familiar with this timeslot already, and NBC could opt to put the show either before or after Dateline. The big question we’d have here is when they would premiere it. A lot of times, NBC doesn’t air scripted programming until October — meaning that in this spot, season 5 probably would not wrap until at least January 2024.

Remember…

Everything is still subject to change! More info could come out next month…

