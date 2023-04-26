Magnum PI season 6 premiere date hopes, if renewed

One of the great things about Magnum PI is that every single time, we’re left wanting more — and could that could include a possible season 6.

Before we go further, let’s clear some things up here because there is still some confusion. Last Sunday’s episode was not the season 5 finale; instead, it was the spring finale. NBC re-designated the 20 episodes ordered as one season, meaning that there are ten more set to come later this year, most likely in the fall.

So what does that mean for a potential season 6? Well, let’s just say that it’s complicated since there are many variables at play, including a possible writers’ strike. Yet, of course we want to talk about a handful of things here!

First and foremost, when a possible Magnum PI season 6 could be greenlit. If you have read some of our past stories, then you know already that it could happen this summer. That’s a way to keep the show on the same production schedule that we had for season 5. Also, that would open the door again for NBC to bring season 6 on the air in February 2024. They are still going to need programming on Sundays once the NFL season is over, and this show has proven that it can hold its own there better than most. The best-case scenario is that this would be when we see it. The worst case, meanwhile, is fall 2024.

For the time being…

The big priority remains that the show gets rneewed in the first place and at this point, the biggest things that you can do to help are 1) watch on your DVR, 2) watch via Peacock, and 3) rally on social media. The Magnum PI ohana is luckily one of the best out there, so we do think that they will stay active throughout the hiatus. We’ve at least got evidence of that right now.

Is there anything that you most want to see when it comes to a Magnum PI season 6?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for other updates.

