Magnum PI season 5 part 2: Jay Hernandez on Magnum, Higgins

For everyone out there excited about the second half of Magnum PI season 5, go ahead and remind yourselves of this: You are one of SO many! The most recent episode of the show in “Charlie Foxtrot” left a lot of unanswered questions, and of course we’re excited to dive more into some of that.

For this particular article, though, why not discuss things more through the lens of Magnum and Higgins. Are the two on the road here towards a more serious relationship? They obviously care a lot about each other, but we’re entering a spot now where things are going to start to get a little bit more serious.

If that does happen, though, it would probably be Higgins who ultimately makes the move. That is at least based on what Jay Hernandez had to say on the subject to Entertainment Tonight:

From my perspective, Magnum, I see how he functions, how he operates and have described him like this to the writers: He’s like water. He flows. He doesn’t force things. And in terms of their relationship, he’s given Higgins a pathway to engage with him, but he never forced her to do anything. He’s allowed her to do things that he believes she wants to do. So he’s allowing her to become the person that she wants to be. And part of understanding what that was knowing that she had this wall up and it’s OK to take it down. In terms of a relationship and it progressing to potentially another level, I don’t think Magnum would ever force that. It would have to be something that came organically, in my mind, probably from Higgins, not Magnum.

We know that Higgins dreamed about a possible engagement briefly in episode 9, and that is very much something that could be on her mind. We hope that the series does get to a point where this can be more considered, but we’re not sure it will be the immediate future. Is it more of a season 6 story? It’s possible, but we wouldn’t be shocked if it was brought up near the end of season 5.

Related – Go ahead and get updates on Magnum PI, including Better Call Saul alum Patrick Fabian appearing in the near future

What do you want to see from Magnum and Higgins in the second half of Magnum PI season 5?

Go ahead and share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for some other updates.

(Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







