Magnum PI season 5 spoilers: Patrick Fabian to appear!

Just in case you weren’t excited enough to see the return of Magnum PI season 5 (hopefully this fall), know this: Patrick Fabian is on board!

In a new interview with TV Guide, showrunner Eric Guggenheim noted that you will be seeing the Better Call Saul actor appearing as an antagonist, someone who will first surface around the midway point of the remaining episodes. There aren’t a lot of other details out there about him just yet, but we know that Fabian is a pretty outstanding actor and what happened to Howard Hamlin still makes us pretty darn sad.

As for some familiar faces, Guggenheim had the following to say to the aforementioned publication:

We’re gonna see our recurring characters, namely [played by] Bobby Lee, Chris Thornton, Martin Martinez — they’re gonna be in more episodes. So is Emily Alabi [who plays Mahina], and Judith Scott will be back as T.C.’s mom. Instead of doing one big arc like we just did with the guys, we’re gonna be telling multiple stories over multiple episodes that are a little bit more character-driven. T.C. and Rick, for example, each have their own stories.

With TC, of course a big story is going to be him recovering from what happened in episode 10, and it is our hope that he will be on the mend soon enough! We like that the show is mixing things up, and we do think that there’s some really great stuff you got to see that is different from the first half of the season.

Of course, we’re hoping that at some point, we’ll also get to see more of Higgins’ past — for now, though, we’re interesting to learn a little bit more about how her relationship with Magnum evolves. Now, things will start to get a little more serious thanks to them being together for a while. What does their future look like as a couple?

