Magnum PI season 6: Is it renewed? What we know so far

Is there going to be a Magnum PI season 6 over at NBC? Of course we understand you wondering about this, and for many reasons.

First and foremost, remember that tomorrow night marks the final episode of season 5 part one — inevitably, that is going to bring more conversation out there about the future. Add to this the fact that there are still people out there who think tomorrow’s episode is the end of the season overall. Not everyone heard the story about NBC re-designating these twenty episodes as just season 5.

Also, with us getting into May sweeps, this is when a lot of huge decisions are going to be made about the futures of multiple shows. Don’t be surprised if the Jay Hernandez – Perdita Weeks series is one that is thrown out there for even more discussion.

Unfortunately, for now the show has not been renewed — but there is still a good bit of hope!

So what can we say so far?

The good news is that to date, season 5 is averaging a 0.3 rating in the 18-49 demographic and close to 3.4 million viewers. These are just the live+same-day metrics, and more viewers are added after the fact via Peacock streams and also DVR.

We know that there are people out there who would be concerned that this is a drop versus season 4 numbers, but don’t be. These ratings are a significant improvement in comparison to what NBC has had on Sunday nights after NFL football the past couple of years. We think it has given them exactly what they were looking for going into the season.

Also, Magnum PI is performing better than the majority of the network’s scripted dramas — or, at least that’s the case when you take away the ones produced by Dick Wolf.When will a decision be made?

It doesn’t have to be for some time, but we are still wondering if NBC would like to figure this out by early June. After all, the advantage to doing it then is that it opens the door for the writers and producers to operate under the same schedule as they did in 2022. Also, that would allow us to get into the second half of season 5 with more confidence in the future.

