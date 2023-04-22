Magnum PI season 5 episode 10: Hopes for Magnum, Higgins

Can you believe that tomorrow night on NBC, we are going to have a chance to see Magnum PI season 5 episode 10? Suffice it to say, we are doing our best to be very-much hopeful that great stuff is coming.

To be specific, though, why not get into what’s ahead for Magnum and Higgins? Through a lot of “Charlie Foxtrot,” you can expect some potentially bad stuff to be happening for both of them and in the end, we’ll have to see just where all of this unfolds.

Of course, the “bad stuff” we are referring to here is the clear and present danger that both of them are going to be in thanks to the attackers hitting up Robin’s Nest — Higgins could be collateral damage due to her association with Magnum, as he, Rick, and TC are all going to struggle to avoid the same, previous fate as Captain Greene. Be prepared for a lot of action, high stakes, and a lot of characters working together in unique ways.

Fingers crossed, we also get some sort of news on Detective Childs. We tend to think that he’s dead, but you never know with TV!

As for the Magnum and Higgins romantically…

Let’s hope that after all of this is done, they are more grateful for each other than ever and they have a few moments as a couple out with the rest of their Ohana. That is the part of this relationship that is very-much new and we want to see explored more. Since they are both already at Robin Masters’ estate, there’s a major relationship step that they are bypassing when it comes to their residence. Therefore, you want to see them play around with other milestones.

While the engagement dream last week may have gotten some hearts fluttering, we don’t need to see that moment rushed. We’re okay to be patient on it for a good while.

Related – Is there more optimism for a Magnum PI season 6 down the road?

What do you most want to see moving into Magnum PI season 5 episode 10 on NBC tomorrow night?

Is there any one big thing you are hoping for? Share right now in the comments, and also stay tuned for even more great updates.

(Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







