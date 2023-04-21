Magnum PI season 5 finale: Jay Hernandez on last day filming

This weekend we’re going to the final episode of Magnum PI season 5 before we get to a long hiatus — but what about after that? Well, there are ten more episodes to come for the NBC show, even if there is no precise return date for it yet.

For those who are not quite aware at the moment, filming wrapped up earlier this month for the latest batch of new episodes. Immediately after that, Jay Hernandez and the rest of the cast went off to the shores of Waikiki for the Sunset on the Beach event, a tradition that has gone on dating back to Hawaii Five-0 over on CBS (the original home for Magnum PI before its cancellation).

Speaking to KHON2 on the red carpet for the event, Hernandez joked that he wept openly and had snot bubbles at the end of production. He also mentioned that he has plenty going on during the upcoming hiatus, whether it be acting or developing some projects. It also certainly seems like he is planning ahead for season 6 — no one knows if it is going to happen or not just yet, but he certainly wants it to and we know that he’s not alone in that thinking.

The end of filming certainly marks a pretty strange period of time for the show, especially since following this weekend, there’s not going to be anywhere near as many immediate updates on the show for a while. Really ever since last September, there was almost always something going on with Magnum PI to discuss!

Let’s just hope that if nothing else, the end of season 5 episode 10 offers up a cliffhanger, and gives us something else to be excited about for a little while. (Of course, we say this hoping it’s not a thing where a character’s life is dangling in the balance.)

