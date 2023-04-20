Magnum PI season 5 episode 10 spoilers: Higgins in danger!

Just in case it was not clear already, Sunday night’s Magnum PI season 5 episode 10 is going to deliver some huge content from start to finish — and over the course of it, nobody is going to necessarily be all that safe.

Want to get some more evidence of that very thing? Well, even though Rick, TC, and Thomas are going to be the three primarily targeted by assailants in this episode, let’s just say that even Higgins won’t be safe from the line of fire. At some point, presumably early on in the episode, you’re going to see Juliet Higgins herself have to spring into action!

In a new sneak peek over at Entertainment Tonight, Perdita Weeks’ character is watching TV (ironically, a news segment about the cast from this past episode) when she gets a phone call from Rick. He tells her that TC has been shot and he’s rushing over to him now — beyond that, it becomes very much apparent that Magnum could be nice, given that these forces are clearly tied to the death of Captain Greene. All season has been building to this, so how bad will things get?

Well, by the end of this preview the lights at Robin’s Nest go out … and that’s a pretty big signal that danger is coming. Luckily, we do know that Higgins is more than capable of taking care of herself in a fight! She may need that given everything that is about to happen to her at this point. Be prepared for things to get exceedingly chaotic over the course of the next little while — it is something to be both simultaneously excited and nervous about. We want for the Ohana to be okay, but of course we enjoy a good action sequence as much as the next person.

A reminder…

We are getting into the final episode of the spring — there are ten more coming, but it currently remains unclear as to when the second half of season 5 will air!

