Magnum PI season 5 episode 10 spoilers: New photo takeaways

As so many of you know already, Magnum PI season 5 episode 10 is going to be one of the most important ones yet. NBC is billing it as the spring finale, and this should be where a lot of stuff hits the fan all at once.

So what is it that we can say at present? Well, NBC has released a few new photos for the episode and within some of those there are a couple of things we can assume about the story outright.

First and foremost, note this: “Charlie Foxtrot” is going to be a complicated story where Robin’s Nest could be under siege and multiple lives are in danger. We know that the Captain Greene storyline is hitting a peak as some armed individuals are looking to take out multiple people with ties to the past. At some point, Magnum and Higgins are going to left outdoors to fend for themselves — or come up with a reasonable plan. There are photos showing them with Katsumoto, so perhaps HPD will help in some capacity? Remember that the fate of Detective Childs is currently up in the air. Regardless of if he’s dead or clinging to life, they have an even more personal incentive to stop any further violence.

Meanwhile, some other photos highlight the return of Cade, as he and Kumu are waiting (presumably at a hospital?) to get more news about TC. He’s currently clinging to life and while we tend to think he’ll make it through, there could still be aftereffects to all that transpires. We’d say to be prepared for that.

In general, this episode should be the culmination of everything we saw over the first half of the season — we just wish it was longer than an hour, given there are so many things to address!

