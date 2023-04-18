Magnum PI season 5 episode 10: Aftermath predictions

We do tend to think that Magnum PI season 5 episode 10 is going to be one of the most important ones of the entire season. How can it not be? This is the final one before a long hiatus, and even the title of “Charlie Foxtrot” is military slang for clusterf—. In other words, everything is going to be hitting the fan. Go ahead and prepare for that accordingly.

Of course, we know that a lot has been made already of the upcoming events and understandably so. We know what a lot of the story ahead is going to look like! Robin’s Nest could be under siege as the assailants close in on Magnum and his friends. TC’s life is already in danger, and there’s a chance that Rick’s could also be by the end of the hour.

Now that we’ve said all of this, are we super-concerned that someone is going to die? Not necessarily. We say that mostly as someone who sees the value in the whole ensemble being together and also, it appears like everyone was still on set around the end of filming.

Just remember this: Even if everyone survives the events of this episode, there still could be some other consequences that come their way. In some ways, there almost has to be. One of the most important things with big episodes like this is that you have to find a way to incorporate some sort of aftereffects that linger. This is what makes the story here more important at the end of the day.

Will the second half of the season go in a new direction?

We do tend to think so on some level. However, we also tend to feel like the events of the first half should still be there in some shape or form. Seeing the mixture of these two things could be one of the most exciting things about the next chapter of the series … which we hope is going to arrive at some point in the fall.

Related – Check out some more news on Magnum PI season 5, including the latest on the show’s ratings

Where do you think we are going to see things go moving into Magnum PI season 5 episode 10 on NBC?

What do you think the aftermath of all of this is going to be? Let us know in the comments, and also come back for some other updates

(Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







