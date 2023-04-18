Magnum PI season 5 episode 9 ratings: Did hiatus help or hurt?

What can we say at this point about the Magnum PI season 5 episode 9 ratings at NBC? Just as you would expect, there’s a lot to get into!

First and foremost, we should begin here with a reminder that episode 9 was unique amongst most of the season in that it followed a week off the air. It’s possible that created a little bit of confusion. You had your typical amount of competition all across the board last night, plus the NBA Playoffs and everyone freaking out at Netflix over the Love is Blind reunion.

So how did Magnum PI fare within the framework of all this? Well, last night’s Jay Hernandez-directed “Out of Sight, Out of Mind” drew a 0.2 rating in the 18-49 demographic and just over 3.1 million live viewers. These are slight declines from the season 5 averages, but we would say that it’s not all that much to worry about when it comes to the long-term future.

If you didn’t see some of the quotes from Sunset on the Beach over the weekend, it seems like Hernandez and the show’s producers are hopeful about a season 6 happening, though there was confidence last year before CBS canceled it. Nothing is guaranteed, but we remind you that the show continues to significantly outperform this same timeslot last year on NBC, and we tend to think that serves as a positive sign. The same goes for the social-media buzz the show gets and the largely positive reviews. We also tend to think it’s the sort of show that works well for streaming, but Peacock does not share any viewership data.

With next week being the final episode before a long hiatus, why not just collectively hope for some big things! Watch live if you can — especially if you’ve got a Nielsen box — and encourage all of your friends and family to do the same. Also, live tweet and boost a social media footprint. It is always more effective to campaign for a show while it’s still on, as opposed to after the fact.

Remember that there are ten more episodes coming in season 5 part 2, but there’s no return date for those as of yet. We’re crossing our fingers for something this fall.

