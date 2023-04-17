Magnum PI season 5 episode 10 spoilers: Who will survive?

Next week on NBC you’re going to see Magnum PI season 5 episode 10, and you better be prepared for everything that happens!

So where should we start off this piece? Well, it feels right to say this at the top: Multiple lives are going to be in danger. We saw at the end of episode 9 how desperate these central adversaries are to complete their mission. Detective Childs may be dead and TC was attacked … and this is just the tip of the iceberg. Everything is going to now descend on Robin’s Nest, which will be the setting for one of the biggest showdowns that we’ve seen all season long.

Will we get resolution over the course of this hour? We sure hope so, given that otherwise we’re going to be waiting a really long time to get to the other side of this.

To get a few more details on the story to come now, we suggest that you go ahead and see the full Magnum PI season 5 episode 10 synopsis:

04/23/2023 (09:00PM – 10:00PM) (Sunday) : An armed hit team lays siege on Robin’s Nest. TC is badly injured while Rick fights for his life. TV-PG

Now, we do still feel optimistic that both Rick and TC are going to be able to survive what happens to them — despite all of the adversity that we do tend to see here week in and week out, Magnum PI is at its core a fairly optimistic show. We don’t foresee that changing.

Now that we have said that, there are of course still some questions to think about here — take, for example, how the story of episode 10 could carry over to what lies ahead. There are ten more episodes still to come after this, and even if there is no air date for these as of yet, we do tend to think a lot of chaos is coming! Let’s just hope you are prepared…

What do you most want to see moving into Magnum PI season 5 episode 10 when it arrives on NBC?

