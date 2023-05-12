The Blacklist season 10: Confirmed for rest of the summer?

Do we have a better sense now that The Blacklist season 10 is going to be around for the rest of the summer? Make no mistake, we want it — but does that mean that it is actually going to happen?

Well, let’s just say that NBC’s fall schedule announcement today gives us even more confirmation about some of the schedules that are out there for the James Spader series. We do think that we are going to be seeing more of the show in the weeks and months ahead, and we just have to wait and see what the writers decide to deliver.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more videos on THE BLACKLIST season 10!

Now, the first order of business we can totally share is that there is an episode airing this Sunday, and we know of another coming on May 21 at the same exact time. There has been some schedules out there hinting at a possible move to Thursday nights, but we may have to be patient to wait and see what comes around with that.

So why would NBC keep the show on during the summer?

The simplest reason is that they don’t see much value in holding onto it for longer than that. While this show does generate great viewership for Netflix, it doesn’t do as well for the broadcast network anymore. They don’t see a tangible reason to keep it on moving into the later part of the year; we just hope that story-wise, the conclusion ends up being worth the long wait and the pretty incredible journey we’ve been on for quite some time. There have been plenty of highs and lows, plus questions and answers. We will just have to wait and see what sort of treasures await us as we continue to press onward.

Related – Be sure to get more news on The Blacklist, including details on the next new episode right now

What do you want to see through the remainder of The Blacklist season 10?

Go ahead and let us know right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are even more great updates coming down the road.

(Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







