The Blacklist season 10 episode 12: More of Reddington, Agnes

Just in case you wanted more reasons to be excited about The Blacklist season 10 episode 12 over at NBC, we’ve got within!

Today the network shared some more photos for Sunday’s new installment “Dr. Michael Abani,” and we do think there is something interesting to note. While the photos themselves are relatively inconsequential when it comes to the images themselves, we have confirmation that, once again, Agnes is going to have a big part to play in the story that is coming up.

Over the past few weeks, we have seen a fairly curious trend start to come up within the world of this show, one where we are repeatedly seeing more and more of Reddington alongside Liz’s daughter. We know that she is important to James Spader’s character on a personal level, but it does feel like something more is happening here at the same exact time.

So what is it? Well, don’t be surprised if someone comes after Agnes. Or, don’t be altogether shocked if she holds some sort of key to his future. We do think that there is something more going on here than meets the eye, and we know that this show can be pretty excellent when it comes to setting stories up in a relatively subtle way.

For the time being, it is best to keep all options open when it comes to The Blacklist and potentially seeing more of Reddington and Agnes together down the road. It is important to remember that there are still eleven more episodes here in the final season, and we don’t have a clear sense of the central narrative as of yet. With that in mind, we tend to think that something more is bubbling here underneath the surface.

