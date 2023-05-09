The Blacklist season 10 episode 12: Who is Aïssa Joachim?

As you get yourselves prepared to see The Blacklist season 10 episode 12 on NBC this weekend, you will have a chance to see some pretty exciting stuff. After all, “Dr. Michael Abani” is going to be an opportunity to learn more about the past of one Dembe Zuma, and that may include some of his history even separate from Reddington. Or, at the very least, that is what we hope.

We are absolutely excited to learn what lies ahead for Hisham Tawfiq’s character, as the synopsis indicates he will be visited by someone he has a history with from many years before. With that in mind, many of the promotional photos for this episode feature him alongside a character named Aïssa Joachim, who is played by Only Murders in the Building actress Zainab Jah.

So who is Joachim? That is the big question as of right now. We tend to think that this could be the oh-so-important person from his past, and we tend to wonder what in the world she could want now. What is the nature of their history and beyond just that, how could it apply or factor into what is going on within the show’s current timeline?

Make no mistake — we are really excited to get a larger sense of who Dembe is. However, we are also hoping that most of the stories we are seeing the rest of the way will connect you to some sort of eventual endgame here. What sort of stories are coming up for Reddington and the rest of the Task Force? “The Man in the Hat,” as engaging as it was, did not really give all that much away on the subject.

