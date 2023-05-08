The Blacklist season 10 episode 12: A Reddington, Agnes question

As we approach The Blacklist season 10 episode 12 on NBC this coming weekend, we are left perhaps with more questions than ever. After all, last night’s installment delivered so much in the way of good content and yet, further questions remain.

So what is Reddington’s endgame at this point with Agnes? What is he trying to do here? A part of it is him just caring for someone who means a lot to him. Yet, his sudden willingness to go the extra mile for her makes us think that another secret lies within.

Is Reddington sick? We know that this is a theory that has been out there for some time and in all honesty, those questions do very much remain and for good reason. His mysterious illness back in season 8 has not exactly been addressed as of late, and we are curious to learn more about why that is. Our feeling, at least for now, is that he may have temporarily recovered but it never fully went away. He may be trying to embrace whatever moment he has with her, to have a life and a relationship he never had with Agnes.

Of course, it is also very well possible that Reddington recognizes that there is some external danger coming, and he wants to embrace the calm before the storm. We are only at the halfway point of this season, so we do very much tend to believe that things are going to become all the more insane as time moves forward. We have no reason to believe otherwise! The question is just what sort of threats still remain out there; for the time being, the writers are doing a really good job of keeping that under wraps.

What do you think could be coming for Agnes and Reddington moving into The Blacklist season 10?

