The Blacklist season 10 episode 12: A huge Dembe Zuma spotlight

We don’t have to waste any time to say that we’re excited for The Blacklist season 10 episode 12 next week. We love Dembe, and this may be one of the character’s most important episodes ever. For those who want to know more about his past, “Dr. Michael Albani” could be key to it.

Is this where we’re going to see Dembe before he even knew Reddington? We can’t go that far, but we do think there’s an opportunity to better understand one of the show’s most complicated characters, a guy who came from humble origins to eventually become the right-hand man to one of the most powerful criminals ever. Oh, and of course now an FBI agent.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more videos on THE BLACKLIST season 10!

To get a few more specifics as to what we are talking about here, check out the full The Blacklist season 10 episode 12 synopsis below:

05/14/2023 (10:00PM – 11:00PM) (Sunday) : Dembe reflects on his complicated past when he receives a concerning call from an old connection. An ambitious Congressman begins to question the Task Force’s operations. TV-14

Now, this Congressman is probably someone to watch out for moving forward. We know that there have been people who tried to take out the Task Force before, but there’s always a chance that they will do so again! In the wake of what happened with Wujing and Reddington at the Post Office, it is inevitable that there is even more scrutiny around their work.

Also, remember that politicians in this world like to think that they can pull the strings … but so few of them ever can. Heck, remember what happened with the President of the United States during the Robert Diaz saga? That sure stands out.

Related – Get some further updates on The Blacklist now, including the chances of a Weecha return

Where do you think we are going to see the story going as we move into The Blacklist season 10 episode 12 on NBC next week?

Be sure to let us know right away in the comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back for other updates down the road.

(Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







