The Blacklist season 10 spoilers: Is Weecha coming back?

As we get further and further into The Blacklist season 10, is there a chance we see Weecha Xiu again?

When you think a little bit about the character, we do think that there are some significant question marks. Her exit at the end of season 9 was fairly abrupt following her life being put in grave danger; since then, neither she nor Mierce have been mentioned all that much. However, they are still out there, but NBC did briefly feature Weecha in one of the recent (albeit generic) previews.

Also, consider this: Diany Rodriguez, who plays the character, was in attendance at the show’s recent wrap party. (She confirmed as much on her Instagram.) This does not mean that we are 100% going to be seeing the character back, but we certainly don’t think it hurts! Let’s just put it this way: Raymond Reddington certainly needs as many allies as possible, even with Wujing dead. We’re not even at the halfway point in the season and when you consider that, it is pretty easy to figure out that there are a number of other threats still coming.

Before the series finale, we are also fairly confident that there could be a few other familiar faces that come out of the woodwork. Our idea situation would be to even get a small cameo from Megan Boone in here, but we don’t want to bank on that. For starters, Liz is dead — you’d have to think of a pretty creative way to re-insert that character back into the world.

For now, just remember that there is a new episode of The Blacklist coming this weekend titled “The Man in the Hat,” and this is one that we are particularly excited for. Could we get some answers to some big Reddington mysteries? Let’s hope…

Do you think we are going to see Weecha again on The Blacklist season 10 before it ends?

