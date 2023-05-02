The Blacklist season 10 episode 13: The Sicilian Error of Color?

Today NBC confirmed that The Blacklist season 10 episode 13 is airing on Sunday, May 21 — but what is “The Sicilian Error of Color”? That is the title for this episode and on paper, it’s one of the strangest ones we’ve had for this show.

With that being said, there is actually something to this title that will make more sense as we dive into it … at least when it comes to Reddington and the finer things in life.

While the full The Blacklist season 10 episode 13 synopsis gives you a little bit of information about the story, it tells you very little about the title itself:

05/21/2023 (10:00PM – 11:00PM) (Sunday) : While accompanying Red on a series of unusual tasks, Siya learns more about Meera’s past. Congressman Hudson attempts to persuade a powerful friend to join his crusade against The Task Force.

Sure, all of this sounds fun, but what about the Sicilian Error of Color? Here’s what we can tell you — this is a 19th century stamp that was printed in the wrong color (hence the name), and there are not many known to be in existence. They carry with them a very high price tag.

As to how or why this stamp would matter to Reddington, time will tell; yet, we do think that this is going to be one of those episodes that sets up further what the remainder of the series will look like. The writers continue to hide away as many details as they possibly can, so we are not entirely sure when some more will rise to the forefront; we just hope that the end of the show allows some closure on Reddington. Also, a chance for at least a character or two to have some sort of happy ending.

