The Blacklist season 10 episode 11: Big trouble for the Task Force?

We know that we are going to be seeing The Blacklist season 10 episode 11 on NBC this coming Sunday, but what is actually ahead?

Of course, we recognize already that this is one of the most complicated stories this season. So little has been said about “The Man in the Hat” and yet, that’s a big part of what makes it fun! Even with a lot of the photos that are out there with this episode right now, there isn’t a whole lot revealed through them. We do imagine that this will be a Reddington centric story, but who knows exactly what form that will take?

If there is one thing that we can say with confidence, though, it is that the future of the Task Force is going to remain very much up in the air. After all, think for a moment all about what some of what’s happening behind the scenes here. After Reddington killed two people within the Post Office, Panabaker and plenty of other people are going to be coming back around with questions. We know that Deirdre Lovejoy will be back as this character over the course of this episode, and there is also going to be at least one other person in Congress who is poking around and asking all sorts of questions.

Will the Task Force be shut down?

Well, let’s just say that at the moment, nothing is assured … but we are worried. There is not a lot trust that exists between Cooper and Reddington at the moment, but will that change? Maybe, but it is going to be tough. Get ready for some big questions about whether or not the group will continue in episode, which marks the halfway point of the season. Who knows exactly what will be coming on the other side here?

Is there anything that you are most interested in seeing as we prepare for The Blacklist season 10 episode 11 on NBC?

