The Blacklist season 10 episode 11: Reddington is a hostage?

Next week on NBC you will have a chance to see The Blacklist season 10 episode 11 arrive, and it is fair to say this one stands out. “The Man in the Hat” may actually be the most mysterious episode of the entire series so far, and we recognize that this is 100% saying something big. It really speaks to a lot of the huge question marks that are out there about what the writers are planning for Raymond Reddington through not just the rest of the season, but also the series overall.

So how exactly will this mystery be revealed? Well, it all seems to start in a deli, of all places — that certainly feels strange, doesn’t it?

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more videos on THE BLACKLIST season 10!

Without further ado here, we suggest that you check out the full The Blacklist season 10 episode 10 synopsis below:

05/07/2023 (10:00PM – 11:00PM) (Sunday) : When Red is identified as a possible hostage during a deli robbery in Philadelphia, Dembe and Ressler take action. Back in D.C., Sen. Panabaker evaluates The Task Force’s dealings with Red while Siya digs deeper into her mother’s past. TV-14

So what mystery is there for Reddington here? Well, the biggest mystery we are left to wonder here is whether or not it is Reddington at all. We’ve had some theories about a possible imposter or a “fake” Reddington, thanks in part to some of what we saw in the premiere earlier this year.

Also, wonder this for a moment: Why in the world would James Spader’s character allow himself to be a hostage? Doesn’t that seem fully out of whack with the guy we know? We certainly think that there are going to be a few things within this episode that come as a little bit of a surprise, so be prepared.

Also, the end of “The Man in the Hat” marks the halfway point of the season. We do think that is important.

What do you think we could be learning moving into The Blacklist season 10 episode 11 over on NBC?

Go ahead and share now in the comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back for other updates down the road.

(Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







