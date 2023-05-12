NCIS: Los Angeles series finale spoilers: A big Daniela Ruah tease

The NCIS: Los Angeles series finale is set to be a two-hour event, and the first thing that we should say is quite simple: This is going to be as crazy and emotional of an event moving forward as you’re ever going to find. There are SO many different things that need to be addressed!

Do we think that we’re going to get closure on everything we want an answer to? Probably not, mostly because there is only so much time and there are so many loose ends we need some sort of closure on. Nonetheless, we do think that the writers are going to give us a few good things, and we doubt that a lot of them are going to be meant to make you sob into a pile of tissues. Despite all of the action and drama, we do tend to think that this is a hopeful show, and that will probably be reflected through at least some of what you see at the end of the day.

Want to get a few more details about some of that now? Then just just see some of what Daniela Ruah had to say in an interview with TVLine:

Let’s just say that the last 10 minutes are going to be legitimately filled with love. Love, and friendship, and celebration. Everything I think people are hoping for.

So in the end, we think there are going to be some smiles at the end of all of this — and for us personally, we’re also hoping that there’s going to be a chance for us to see one of these other characters elsewhere in the franchise. Isn’t that a fun opportunity to nod back to this show and its overall legacy? We tend to think so, but we will wait and see what’s decided behind the scenes.

