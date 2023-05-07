NCIS: Los Angeles season 14 episode 20: The series finale begins

Next week on CBS you’re going to have a chance to see NCIS: Los Angeles season 14 episode 20 arrive — so what can we say now?

If you have seen any information about this episode already, then you know at least a few different things all about what’s ahead. The title here is “New Beginnings,” and it is actually part one of a two-part finale that will conclude on May 21 at 9:00 p.m. Eastern time.

Now, we should note here that the producers didn’t seem to know that this would be the final season until late in the game — this is why you may not see Hetty in these final episodes, and not every storyline is going to be resolved. Still, we are at least happy to know that we are building up towards Callen and Anna’s wedding, so let’s hope that this is a romantic moment that serves at least as some closure for the story.

Below, you can see the full NCIS: Los Angeles season 14 episode 20 synopsis with more insight on what lies ahead here:

“New Beginnings” – When an ATF agent goes missing, the bureau seeks help from the NCIS team to investigate stolen military-grade weapons and locate the agent. Also, Callen and Anna continue to plan their wedding, Rountree’s sister interviews for medical school and Sam encourages his father to take part in the drug trial, on part one of the series finale of the CBS Original series NCIS: LOS ANGELES, Sunday, May 14 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

While all of these personal stories are pretty nice, we do tend to think that the vast majority of the finale is going to be geared around what’s going on with the ATF agent. Even at the very end, we do tend to think that this show will stay very-much true to some of its action roots.

