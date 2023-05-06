NCIS: Los Angeles season 14: Is series finale really the end?

As so many of you know at this point, the series finale of NCIS: Los Angeles is going to be coming to CBS a little later this month, and absolutely this is a hard pill to swallow. We’re talking about a loved show that in a perfect world, would have been around at least one more year.

Now, we 100% understand it being weird to say that a show that had a life of a solid decade and a half needed to go on longer, but you can actually argue it here! Why? Well, it feels like there are still going to be a lot of loose ends on the other side of the final episode. Linda Hunt may not be coming back as Hetty, Kessler is still out there, and we certainly feel like there are a few other stories that could’ve been updated or visited. Even subplots like Rountree and Fatima’s relationship deserved more time.

When you consider all of this, here is the big question we wonder: Could there at least be a movie or something else? We don’t anticipate another season down the road, but we do wonder if this show could do something more for Paramount+. After all, CBS has a lot of financial benefits to keep the franchise going given that it comes from an in-house studio. Also, we do think that people would still be interested in returning to these characters.

Also, think about the show’s action-heavy storytelling: It actually works better as a movie than a lot of other shows would!

The odds of this happening

Admittedly, for the time being they are still low and we wouldn’t bank on it happening. However, it is undoubtedly a fun thing to think about and we do believe that some fans will clamor for it. The thing that the producers have done a great job at here is creating some iconic characters who you will want to check back in on down the road. We wouldn’t mind if a few here, or even a few from NCIS: New Orleans, turned up on another show later.

Related – Get some more news on the next NCIS: Los Angeles episode now

Would you want to see an NCIS: Los Angeles revival or a movie down the road?

Share now in the comments! Once you do just that, come back to get some additional updates.

(Photo: CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







