Silo season 1 episode 4: Did Deputy Marnes kill Mayor Jahns?

As you prepare yourselves to check out Silo season 1 episode 4 on Apple TV+ next week, of course there’s a lot to wonder about. Through the first three episodes, Graham Yost and the creative team have established a world where almost anything can happen.

Also, we should note that there is one big question at the center of the show right now: Who killed Mayor Jahns? We tend to think that the why is just about as important as the who, mostly because it may be too simple to just assume that she is gone over Juliette becoming the Sheriff.

One of the things that we have seen so far in Silo is rather simple: A lot of games being played when it comes to perspective. This is a show that really wants to show you one thing, only to then turn around and present something totally different on the other side. We do think there is a good chance that the truth behind Jahns’ murder was withheld in episode 3, and then moving into episode 4, we will learn something more. The same goes for some possible suspects.

Is someone on the Judicial responsible in a way for this? It does feel like an inherent power struggle is happening within, but why? It could all be about trying to suppress voices, especially since there are more and more about the outside world.

(We say this mostly as someone who is still of the belief that Allison and Holston are out there alive, and we do think that there’s going to be a chance to see the two of them again down the road.)

Through the first three episodes, we’ve already seen a ton of huge twists. What else could there be that transpires down the road?

