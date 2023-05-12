Silo season 1 episode 3: Who killed Mayor Ruth Jahns?

After everything that happened on Silo season 1 episode 3, we wouldn’t blame anyone for having their jaw on the ground. How crazy was that?

In the end, it’s pretty hard to put into words just how much this show has pulled off in the span of just three episodes. Multiple main characters have been seemingly wiped off the board, and to think, more could be coming! Ruth’s apparent death at the end of this week’s installment on Apple TV+ is plunging this world now into total chaos — not only do they have a new Sheriff in Juliette who is completely inexperienced in the role, but they also no longer have a Mayor.

Of course, it is only fitting that we lose Ruth from the show right at a time in which she was contemplating a life out of office. Now that she’s gone (assuming that she 100% is), the question then becomes who killed her and why. Another mystery to solve! That’s on top of whatever the truth is, and if it is really okay outside of this silo. Now, we know that the footage of the outside is some sort of magic trick, and what you see is not really indicative of what is actually there.

So where we are now is pretty simple — we’ve seen shocking outcomes for George and now Mayor Jahns, and of course we have to wonder where Allison and Holston really are. Will we get these answers eventually? We tend to think so, but we would be foolish to assume that we’re going to be getting them in the relatively immediate future. Why would we think that way? There is still SO much story to be told, but what we’ve got here is a fantastic start to the story.

