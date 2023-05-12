Law & Order: Organized Crime season 3 finale: Benson gets shot!

Just in case you were not excited or nervous enough already for the Law & Order: Organized Crime season 3 finale, just know this: Hard times are ahead. That is especially true in the case of one Olivia Benson.

Why is the character getting shot in the promo for the two-hour crossover event? What purpose is there for that, beyond just putting us into a state of near-constant emotion? Well, it seems like the sole objective here is to make us worried — maybe not as much about Benson’s death as the consequences of her getting shot.

After all, we don’t tend to think that Mariska Hargitay is leaving this franchise. She is one of the most iconic stars on television these days. We don’t think that SVU would even be able to move forward without her being a part of it. Yet, her being shot could lead to a ripple effect of various things. Could it be what causes Stabler to live in the moment and try to make things worth with Olivia? This is the sort of thing that we want to see — make no mistake about that. Why wouldn’t we?

If nothing else, seeing Benson be shot in the promo is the sort of thing that the writers clearly wanted to throw in here to get people excited and in all honesty, we get that. This is the best thing that they could have done to boost ratings — beyond just doing this crossover in the first place.

What makes this so special

We think the vast majority of people tend to get really annoyed about crossovers, and we understand that. There’s just something about this one that is different. What is it? We think a lot is just tied to the simple fact that these two were partners, and there is magic that comes with seeing them together.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

