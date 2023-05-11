Law & Order: Organized Crime season 3 episode 22: The finale!

Next week on NBC you are going to see Law & Order: Organized Crime season 3 episode 22, and this one is big. We are talking here about the finale! This is an installment titled “With Many Names” that actually has increased responsibility. Not only is it going to have to tie together this show, but also wrap up what we saw earlier on SVU. This is the end of what you can go ahead and consider a big, dramatic three-part crossover event.

So do you want to get a few more pieces of information about it now? Well, we suggest you go ahead and read the full Law & Order: Organized Crime season 3 episode 22 synopsis below:

05/18/2023 (10:00PM – 11:00PM) (Thursday) : As OCCB and SVU close in on a callous and desperate suspect, the US Attorney benches Stabler and Benson. Bell and Fin must lead the team on a perilous task. Rollins confronts a witness who refuses to cooperate.

This episode is going to be a pretty cataclysmic one, and of course we wonder whether or not there could be some sort of cliffhanger at the end. If not that, how about some further acknowledgment of the Benson – Stabler relationship? Are either of these things possible in some shape or form? At the very least, we do consider this some rather fun stuff to think about right now.

Is there a season 4 coming?

Absolutely! However, the bad news we have to share right now is rather simple: You will be waiting a little while for it, thanks largely to the events of the writers’ strike. We also need to hear more about what the plans are story-wise; it is only going to be 13 episodes this time around, so we tend to think there is a specific idea being worked on behind the scenes.

