Law & Order: SVU season 24 finale: A big Benson, Stabler case!

Just in case you wanted to get excited about the upcoming Law & Order: SVU season 24 finale in advance, we’ve got it within. So what is there to talk about here?

Well, first and foremost let’s note that you are going to see a big crossover event between this show and then also Law & Order: Organized Crime. You may have heard some scuttlebutt about that already, thanks mostly to the photos showing Benson and Stabler together — plus also the return of Kelli Giddish as Amanda Rollins.

So what else can we say about this May 18 event? Thanks to TVLine, we can give you some info about both of these episodes now!

Law & Order: SVU season 24 finale, “All Pain is One Malady” – “In the search for a revenge-for-hire crime ring, Benson and Stabler combine forces on a case that has now spread globally. Fin and Bruno help a rape victim assaulted a second time. Jet’s plan to hack the dark web backfires and puts the team in danger.”

Law & Order: Organized Crime season 3 finale, “With Many Names” – “As OCCB and SVU close in on a callous and desperate suspect, the U.S. Attorney benches Stabler and Benson; Bell and Fin must lead the team on a perilous task; Rollins confronts a witness who refuses to cooperate.”

How does Rollins get back involved?

Obviously, that’s something that we are really curious about. The same could come for the idea of Benson and Stabler being benched. In what universe does that seem like a good idea given their qualifications? Obviously, we want justice at the end of the finale, but we do also wonder if we’re getting close to some sort of personal revelation for these two. After all, shouldn’t everyone out there want this on some level? We tend to think so.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to the next SVU episode right now

Is there anything that you are most want to see moving into the Law & Order: SVU season 24 finale?

Go ahead and share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates down the road.

(Photo: NBC.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







