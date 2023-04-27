Law & Order: SVU season 24 episode 20 spoilers: ‘Debatable’

Next week on Law & Order: SVU season 24 episode 20, we are going to get further and further into the home stretch. With that in mind, we’ll have a chance to see a story titled “Debatable.”

What is that a reference to? Odds are, it could be tied to a debate team, given that Benson is going to work to help a student in what could be a painful set of circumstances. Of course (and unfortunately), we’ve seen though two-plus decades of seeing this show that everything eventually gets more complicated as time goes on. We wouldn’t be surprised if that is the case this time around, as well.

To get a few more details now all about what lies ahead, check out the full Law & Order: SVU season 24 episode 20 synopsis below:

05/04/2023 (09:00PM – 10:00PM) (Thursday) : Benson tries to help a student after she’s assaulted on a field trip. Fin suspects a witness in the case may not be telling the whole truth. TV-14

What all else is left through the end of the season?

Well, we know that after episode 20, there are going to be two more stories that are ahead and within those, there could be some twists and turns all around every corner. We’d say to brace yourselves for the possibility of some major surprises.

Is it fair to want more than 22 episodes this season? Sure, but a silver lining is that we know that there could be some sort of crossover with at least part of Organized Crime before things conclude. Kelli Giddish will be appearing on that show before the end of the season, and we also tend to think that Benson and Stabler are going to cross paths once more. Don’t they have to, especially when you consider the feelings that are so obviously there?

