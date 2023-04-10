Law & Order: SVU season 25: It’s renewed! Mariska Hargitay back

For everyone excited to see more of Olivia Benson on TV, we come bearing great news: Law & Order: SVU season 25 is official! Not only that, but star and executive producer Mariska Hargitay is going to be back for more.

We know that for a lot of people out there, it would feel like a given that we would see the actress stick around for more episodes. She may be one of the few stars within the greater Dick Wolf universe considered 100% essential to the show. Ultimately, it’s just hard to imagine what things would look like without her!

In a statement confirming the news to Variety, here is some of Mariska had to say:

“All of us at ‘SVU’ feel honored to be able to continue telling these essential stories, and we are proud that the family we’ve become has grown stronger, bolder and more united with each season. While we have seen significant changes in our culture, injustice persists and too many voices still go unheard … That cause is as much mine as it is Olivia Benson’s, and I gather strength from knowing that the longest-running drama series on television is one that elevates women’s stories, and the stories of those in our society who have been marginalized and harmed. To know that I get to be a part of someone’s experience of feeling less alone, less isolated, more in community, more connected, that is the true privilege and gift.

“On the artistic front, it is gratifying for me to take stock of how much I’ve learned, and exciting to embrace how much I have yet to discover. I’ve had many deeply fulfilling artistic experiences in my years on the show, most recently and most especially directing the ‘King of the Moon’ episode. I look forward to growing creatively in the future with these extraordinary collaborators.”

How many episodes are we going to get?

Think 22, which is pretty standard for this show. Our hope is that moving forward, there will be continued chances to see powerful cases and emotional, human moments for the entire team.

Many of you already know this, but the SVU renewal also represents the show continue its record-breaking run as the longest-running primetime drama series ever.

Related – Get more thoughts on the future of the series

What do you want to see on Law & Order: SVU season 25? Now that it’s official?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are other updates soon enough.

(Photo: NBC.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







