Law & Order: SVU season 24 episode 19 return date at NBC

Following tonight’s new episode, why wouldn’t you want a Law & Order: SVU season 24 episode 19 return date? We know, after all, that there are some great things coming up down the road!

Of course, the unfortunate part is having to wait for so long in order to see the show metaphorically turn the page. There is no installment of the Mariska Hargitay series next week, and the same goes for the week after. NBC only has an updated schedule for the next couple of weeks, so the absolute earliest that you could anticipate this show coming back on the air is Thursday, April 27. It also does make some sense that this is when the show would come back.

After all, just consider for a moment how much of this season is really left! While we are relatively close to the finale, there is still enough time left over for a few more episodes. The powers-that-be at NBC want to give the show every chance that it can to shine over the course of May sweeps, and this is a move done with that in mind.

For those of you out there who are curious, this is where we also tell you that the return date also applies to both the flagship show as well as Law & Order: Organized Crime. Unfortunately, in general there are no synopses for upcoming installments.

Is a renewal coming?

It goes without saying that the network is bringing Law & Order: SVU back, most likely with a multiple-season order. The only real box that needs to be checked is working to sign Hargitay to a new deal. While we’ve seen a ton of turnover within this franchise over the years, she is one of the few people who we think is undoubtedly essential. It is hard to imagine the show going on without her.

In general, we’d be shocked if there isn’t a renewal by the time the series returns from this break.

(Photo: NBC.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

