Yellowjackets season 2 episode 8 spoilers: A look at ‘It Chooses’

Next week on Showtime you are going to have a chance to see Yellowjackets season 2 episode 8, the last one before the finale. Yes, it is absolutely insane that we are so close to the end of the season already!

Yet, there are certainly a lot of different things that you can prepare for in “It Chooses,” especially based on where things left off in episode 7. In the present, for example, Shauna has to contend with more suspicion around her over the death of Adam. She had her time away with the other Yellowjackets at Lottie’s compound and now, she has to face something different. Something that could be menacing.

Meanwhile, in the past there are still a lot of questions that we have to wonder about Shauna. Has she taken a turn that at this point, she can’t escape from? Her most violent tendencies have come out, so how does she contain those? She has shown to some of the other Yellowjackets what she is really made of, and this could be a thread that surfaces again at some other point in the future.

Be prepared for this episode to give us a better sense of Coach Ben’s new purpose, a possible hunt still for Crystal, and then hopefully something more for Javi. He has been around for a good while now, so why not allow us to get a better look at what happened to him?

We know that nine episodes is not a lot of run for a show like this, but we tend to imagine there is a good reason for it. We are probably going to see this story end off in a way that leaves you absolutely curious and/or nervous for whatever the future will hold in both timelines.

What do you most want to see moving into Yellowjackets season 2 episode 8?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

