Yellowjackets season 2 finale spoilers: A big cliffhanger ahead?

It may be weird to say, but the Yellowjackets season 2 finale is only a matter of weeks away. Are you ready for what could be an insane hour of TV?

It’s nice to know in advance that there is going to be another batch of episodes and honestly, it’s probably boing to be better we know that given what could be coming up soon. We better gear up for what is going to be an absolutely insane and twisted chapter of the story. Are we about to witness the birth of the Antler Queen? Nothing is guaranteed, but we know that there is some really shocking stuff in the wilderness that has not taken place as of yet. In a way, what happened with Jackie is really just the tip of the iceberg.

If you want to get a pretty perfect little tease for this episode right now, just take a look at what Kevin Alves (who plays Travis in the past) had to say recently to The AV Club:

“It is going to be so heavy and dark, and set up the most exciting third season.”

It goes without saying, but of course we’re excited to dive more into a lot of that! How in the world can we not? Our hope is that we at least get answers to a couple of questions in the finale, even if there are simultaneously one or two new ones raised moving into the upcoming season.

Who are we the most worried about right now?

As of right now, it has to be Coach Ben — based on what we’re seeing leading up to the next new episode, there is a chance that the character could die.

Do you have any super-early predictions at the moment when it comes to the Yellowjackets season 2 finale?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

