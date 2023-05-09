Yellowjackets season 2 episode 7 spoilers: Is Coach Ben dying?

As you prepare yourselves to see Yellowjackets season 2 episode 7 on Showtime later this week, we do have a rather ominous tease. It may not be the sort of thing that we love to think about, but we have to report it nonetheless: Coach Ben’s life may be in jeopardy.

“Burial,” on the surface, is going to be a story all about Shauna trying to come to terms with the loss of her baby on episode 6. However, the recent spiral from Ben (which worsened dramatically after watching the girls eat Jackie) is about to hit yet another level.

For some more news on what lies ahead, check out the newly-released season 2 episode 7 synopsis below:

Sometimes the best therapy is cranking the hits to eleven, so today we’re exploring the hardcore kid-care revival movement, 11 o’clock theatrical birdcore numbers, some late hits of the renovationwave era (call us about a spinoff!), flower duets, and a classic live record. Out in the wilderness, Coach Scott does a great Karl Havoc impression for an unimpressed Misty.

Who is Karl Havoc?

For those of you familiar with I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson on Netflix, this is a character who has become a rather big social-media meme thanks to some of his catchphrases. What is one of the biggest ones? “I Don’t Even Want To Be Around Anymore.”

Honestly, this is a pretty big hint for Showtime to drop in advance for a storyline coming up, and we’re honestly surprised that they would reference 1) a super-modern show in a series about nostalgia and 2) something that airs on what is technically a rival. Yet, it feels like all signs are pointing towards Coach either meeting his demise, or trying to make that happen to no avail. We suppose we shall see soon enough.

